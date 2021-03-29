VIDEO: ATM pulled off wall with chain inside New Haven deli burglarized five times in just over a month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Surveillance camera video from inside the West Rock Deli in New Haven Sunday shows someone dislodging the ATM with a chain attached to a car.

Someone drove up to the Wilmont Avenue store, busted in the door, attached the chain to the ATM, and then dragged it out of the store.

The whole thing was caught on camera.

This is the fifth time since February that someone has broken into the West Rock Deli. Police have made no arrests.

