Woodbridge police released a video of a catalytic converter theft that happened on April 11, 2023. (Source: Woodbridge Police Department)

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Woodbridge police released video on Thursday of a group of three people stealing a catalytic converter from a man’s driveway at gunpoint.

The theft happened at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday at an unspecified location in Woodbridge.

The 19-second video captures the moment the resident goes outside after hearing a suspicious noise and sees a man using a power tool to cut the catalytic converter off the vehicle. Then, a second man points what appears to be a gun at the homeowner.

The two men enter into a vehicle, which was driven by a third person. The homeowner is not pictured in the video.

Police put out a warning to not approach suspects, and to call authorities if you witness illegal activity.

Anyone with information on Tuesday’s theft is asked to contact police at (203) 387-2511.