MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fire officials responded to a car fire on I-95 in Milford on Tuesday.

According to the Milford Fire Department, the emergency operations center responded to a report of a car fire at 7:09 p.m. on I-95 North in the area of Exit 39.

Car fire (SOURCE: Milford Fire Department)

Companies arrived on scene and found a single-passenger-style vehicle on fire. Fire officials extinguished the fire and overhauled the vehicle.

There were no injuries.