New Haven

Video: Cherry Blossoms in full bloom on Wooster Street

By:

Posted: Apr 19, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 19, 2019 10:50 PM EDT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Spring is in the air and cherry blossoms are in full bloom.

Photojournalist Kalord Lee gives us a look at the famed flowers in New Haven Wooster Square.

Watch the video above for more.

Related: Cherry blossoms are blooming all over downtown New Haven

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center