VIDEO: Homeowner’s security camera catches Amazon driver throwing packages from van

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last week, one Northford homeowner’s security camera caught a delivery driver acting more like the Grinch than Santa.

Marisa Gualtieri told News 8, on Thursday – just over a week before Christmas – she came home to find her Amazon packages on the curb outside her house, “almost by the road.”

She checked her security camera footage from earlier in the day and, to her dismay, saw the Amazon driver tossing two of her packages out the van’s passenger window.

Gualtieri called the action ‘disgusting’.

A spokesperson from Amazon told News 8 they are looking into the incident, adding, “The vast majority of deliveries make it to customers without issue. If something occurs, we work with customers directly to make it right.”

Amazon offers ways for customers to keep an eye on their deliveries: