NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from New York was arrested on Tuesday for doing ‘donuts’ with his car in several different parking lots in Naugatuck.

Naugatuck police responded to St. Michaels Church around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a car doing ‘donuts’ – or circling over and over – in the parking lot. At the scene, officers located the car and attempted to stop it, but the car fled the area.

Police located the car again doing donuts at the intersection of Church and Maple Streets before again fleeing the scene.

For a second time, police found the car back at the St. Michael’s Church parking lot where it stopped. Officers approached the car and took the driver into custody.

See the video footage, captured by Naugatuck police, in the video player below:

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Jahsun Greer of Middletown, New York, was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and breach of peace in the second degree.

Greer was released on a $5,000 bond and transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Naugatuck police released the following statement: