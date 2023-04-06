HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A newly released surveillance video showed when a state representative flipped her car in downtown Hartford, blocks from the capitol last month.

In the video obtained by News 8, State Rep. Robin Comey, a 55-year-old Democrat from Branford who represents the state’s 102nd District, is seen hitting a parked car along Capitol Avenue, causing her black Honda Civic to flip in the middle of the road. A driver going in the opposite direction swerves to miss hitting her car.

According to the incident report, Comey “reeked of alcoholic beverages and could not stay focused when being spoken” following the March 16 crash.

An officer asked Comey where she was coming from, and she eventually said she was heading from a restaurant but did not say which one.

News 8 spoke with witnesses who said Comey left a nearby bar, sideswiped a car in the opposite lane, hit a dumpster, then a parked SUV back in her lane.

Police said she failed two field sobriety tests. The first showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1446, and the second revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.1400.

She was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.

House Speaker Matt Ritter removed her from committee and leadership roles the next day,

“In light of the seriousness of this situation, I am immediately removing Rep. Comey from all committee and leadership assignments until further notice,” Ritter said in a statement. “This was an extremely dangerous situation and somebody could have been seriously injured, including Rep. Comey.

Comey released a statement after her arrest, saying she was going to “begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction.”

“I want to apologize to my constituents, my colleagues in the ct general assembly, my family and friends for my DUI arrest on Thursday night. After much reflection and with the support of my family, starting today, I will begin treatment to better understand the disease that is addiction and to get the help I recognize I need. I am deeply grateful in advance to everyone for giving me the time and support I need.”