WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are asking for the public’s help to find two suspects who tried to steal a purse from a woman Saturday afternoon at a Stop & Shop.

The attempted robbery happened at about 1 p.m. at the Stop & Shop on North Colony Road, according to authorities. The victim told police she was putting her groceries into her vehicle when two people drove up in a BMW, one got out, took her purse and then ran back to the BMW.

The victim ran after the vehicle, reached in and grabbed her purse, according to police. The driver kept going, dragging the woman, until it stopped. The woman was able to hide between two vehicles while the BMW circled the parking lot before leaving.

The vehicles was stolen out of North Haven an hour and a half before the attempted theft, according to police. It is described as a silver 2014 BMW X6 with a Connecticut license plate AH38573.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (203) 294-2800 or at police.wallingfordct.gov.