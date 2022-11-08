HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vietnam War veteran will be highlighted for Hamden’s newest feature in a rotating display.

The display, located at the Hamden Government Center, honors a new veteran every two months.

Edward Wolkovitz, who served in the Vietnam War, said it’s special to take his turn.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to have my memorabilia in this display,” he said. “Hamden Government Center is one of the few centers that allows the veterans to take turns and display their memorabilia.”

About 36 of his items are included in the showcase, including citations from the U.S. Secretary of Defense, and an American flag case he made himself.