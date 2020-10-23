Vigil held for 44-year-old woman who was shot, killed in New Haven apartment

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The community came together for a vigil in New Haven on Thursday night to honor the life of a woman, who was killed over the weekend.  Her death has been ruled a homicide.

On Saturday night, New Haven Police and first responders were called to an apartment on Quinnipiac Avenue.  New Haven Police said 44-year-old Natosha Gaines had been fatally shot.

“I’m not going to let her go in vein,” said Cheryle Tyson, Gaines’ mother.  “I’m not going to do it!”
At the vigil, which was held near where the shooting happened, Gaines’ family and friends lit candles, prayed, and called for justice.

“I don’t care what it takes,” said Tyson.

Tyson told News 8 her daughter was a mother and a grandmother.  She said Gaines had a big heart and was loved by everyone.

“I’m glad we have the support that we do, I’m really happy,” said Tyson.

No arrests have been made in connection to her death.  New Haven Police are asking anyone, who may have information about what happened, to give them a call at 203-946-6304.  Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (1-866-888-8477).

