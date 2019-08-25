Vigil held for Meriden mom, Perrie Mason

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held Saturday night for Perrie Mason, a Meriden mother found dead in Waterbury earlier this week.

Ashley Ramos, one of the organizers of the vigil, is a survivor of domestic violence. The vigil took place in front of Perrie Mason’s business, Lavish Lashes, on East Main Street.

Perrie Mason was 31 years-old. Her remains were found in a dumpster near a Waterbury business where her boyfriend, Jason Watson, works.

Watson is currently locked up for domestic violence charges against Mason. The charges include strangulation and unlawful restraint. The judge in the case is calling Watson a prime suspect in Mason’s murder.

Watson has not been charged for the murder.

Ramos says the vigil, and the large crowd that turned out for it, show Mason’s family the community stands with them in their time of need.

“The City of Meriden supports you and this family 110 percent all the way,” Ramos said.

Mason’s sister, Vao Horlback, says the community support is touching and significant.

“No words,” Horlback said. “The gratitude that I feel, it can’t be explained. “There are no words to say thank you and just thank you for all of the support.”

Mason’s two sons were there, ages 11 and 12. They read a poem dedicated to their mom. So did Mason’s sister:

“I’m blessed to call you sister,” Horlback said. “I also called you friend.”

Mason also had a job in Hartford working in family court. Some of her co-workers were also part of the crowd in Meriden.

“She was very kind and generous,” said Mary Wadsworth. “Just a nice, nice person.”

Mason’s sister, who flew from Georgia, is fighting to gain custody of Perrie Mason’s boys. Right now, they’re in the care of DCF. Horlback made a plea to the crowd for any help they could provide. That included the mayor of Meriden, who pledged to contact DCF to urge them to allow the kids to stay with family.

At the end of the vigil, Horlback had this to say to the Meriden community:

“Reaching out to us, seeing how we’ve been doing, that’s all you guys needed to do as a community. You’ve done it,” she said. “I appreciate that from the bottom of my heart.”