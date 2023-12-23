MADISON, Conn (WTNH) — Community members gathered on Saturday night to remember a young life cut short.

On the day of his birthday, an emotional candlelight vigil was held in Madison remembering the life of Nick Donofrio. Family and friends honored and celebrated Donofrio, who was shot and killed in August in South Carolina. He would have turned 21 years-old.

Dozens gathered on the Madison town green, singing Happy Birthday, holding candles, and playing music. Donofrio was a student at the University of South Carolina. He was killed about a week after moving into an off-campus house.

South Carolina Police say the Daniel Hand High School graduate accidentally tried to enter the wrong home on his street when he was shot. Investigators said the incident was a justifiable homicide because the homeowner believed he was defending his home. The homeowner was not charged.

