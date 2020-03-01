Vigil held in remembrance of Madison mother slain in 2010

Live Now
New Haven

MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A vigil was held for a mother from Madison, who was killed almost 10 years ago.

Family and friends of Barbara Hamburg gathered at the First Congregational Church Saturday afternoon to remember her life.

She was found dead outside her home on March 3, 2010. Her death has gone unsolved and was listed as a cold case, adding to the pain.

Her son has a message to whoever killed his mother.

He said, “If you’re out there the person who killed my mom. I feel sorry for what you must be carrying. If I could ask you one question– it would just be why?”

Friends and family will hold another remembrance ceremony on March 3, which marks 10 years since her death.

