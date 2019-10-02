Vigil held on New Haven Green for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Communities across Connecticut are coming together to shed light on an important issue: domestic violence.

According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, in 2017, nearly 40,000 people were involved in a domestic dispute. Roughly 5,000 of them were children.

A group held a vigil on the New Haven Green on Tuesday night to make their voices heard.

Their message was simple: Get the state and nation to say enough is enough.

“This is something that they need to take seriously,” said Christina Perez, a survivor and anti-domestic violence advocate. “There are people losing their lives due to it and not having strict enough laws to deal with that.

The group said it wants tougher laws on abusers and would like to see them have mandatory GPS tracking.

“We’re just trying to make sure that it is something that is brought to the light and that there are laws that are changed for more strict punishment for people that cause these issues,” said Perez.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Those who need help or know someone who needs help could call (888) 774-2900.