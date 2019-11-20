Vigils held for slain Waterbury woman, body found in Wolcott woods

Breaking News
by: Teresa Pellicano, LaSalle Blanks, WTNH Multimedia Journalist

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Friends and family of slain Waterbury woman, Janet Avalo-Alvarez, held vigils for her Wednesday.

Wedesday afternoon, before Police made a formal announcement about Avalo-Alvarez’s death, friends and neighbors held a vigil for her at La Guakara Taina, the club she co-owned with her boyfriend.

After Police confirmed that the body found in the Wolcott woods was Avalo-Alvarez, friends and loved ones gathered for a candle light vigil outside La Guakara Taina.

Avalo-Alvarez had been missing just about a week when police found her body.

Waterbury residents coming out to show support and condolences to Avalo-Alvarez’s family.

The prime suspect in the homicide case is the victim’s boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero Gomez. Police know he has left the state, but are still searching for his exact whereabouts.

This, angering people seeking justice for Janet.

“We still got to find him,” Leysha Estrada, Janet’s friend told News 8. “He’s still got to answer questions.”

Estrada says that the couple was known to argue, but it never go physical to her knowledge. Police reiterating that sentiment, confirming that they do not have any record of domestic violence investigations for either Avalo-Alvarez or Gomez and that Gomez has no prior record to their knowledge.

