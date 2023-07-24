NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Virginia man was arrested on Monday for allegedly stalking three Connecticut Superior Court judges, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Paul Boyne, 62, of Springfield, Virginia, was charged with 18 counts of felony stalking and electronically stalking three sitting Connecticut Superior Court Judges. According to officials, Boyne previously resided in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice said Boyne appeared on Monday in Fairfax County General District Court in Virginia. The state of Connecticut is now seeking to extradite Boyne to face the charges in Connecticut.

The arrest follows a multi-year investigation into a website that featured online postings that were used to stalk and threaten the judges, officials said. It is alleged that Boyne authored and maintained the website. State officials said the website also provided commentary on attorneys, family court litigants and state court proceedings.

The case is being investigated by the Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit and the Computer Crimes Unit.