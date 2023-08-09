WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Virginia man is in custody in connection with a June homicide in Waterbury.

Waterbury police said 36-year-old Christopher Eason was taken into custody Tuesday for his alleged role in the June 6 shooting death of 26-year-old Akeem Campbell.

Eason will be held in Virginia until he is extradited to Waterbury to face charges of murder, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal use of a weapon, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol or revolver, weapons in a motor vehicle and carrying a pistol without a permit.

The warrant has a $10 million court-set bond.