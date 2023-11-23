NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in New Haven made sure everyone had a hot meal this Thanksgiving.

Dorothy Davis said her children and grandchildren are grown and do not live in the area, so this Thanksgiving feels different.

“It’s not like it used to be, so I would be alone,” said the 81-year-old as she sat in her living room recliner with a blanket on her lap. “If I didn’t have this [donated meal] today, I would be sitting here alone.”

Davis is not alone thanks to volunteers like Matt and Tara Brierley, an electrical equipment salesman and social worker respectively.

The husband and wife said this year is their seventh Thanksgiving delivering meals to those in need.

“We just really like to give to our community on Thanksgiving,” Matt said. “So, what better way?”

They’re part of a New Haven coalition, which includes Interfaith Volunteers, the Downtown Evening Soup Kitchen and the Knights of St. Patrick.

Organizers said more than 80 volunteers delivered more than 1,200 meals across New Haven County.

Each recipient receives a container packed with turkey and all the fixings, a piece of pie and a handmade card written by New Haven students.

“People that don’t have any family to celebrate with, we can give them the card so they will feel thankful,” said Faiz Sule, a 7-year-old volunteer.

But the interactions between volunteers and recipients are about more than passing a plate and a card.

“This is our Thanksgiving hug, in a way,” said Dan Camenga, the executive director of Interfaith Volunteers. “We’re sharing that love and the connection that comes with it.”

That connection is more filling than the food itself.

“You definitely see the joy on their face when we go in and smiles — and people are thankful that we showed up with a Thanksgiving meal,” Brierley said.

They’re giving folks, like Davis, a heaping helping of hope this Thanksgiving.

“I wasn’t going to do anything,” Davis said. “I was going to be here by myself. It’s a blessing.”