NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Saturday marks the ribbon cutting of New Haven’s newest community playground at Christian Community Action on Winchester Avenue.

Hundreds of volunteers came together to help build the playground on Thursday and Friday.

The playground memorializes Dr. Kathy Carroll, a Yale University professor who helped many before she died in 2020.

The Where Angels Play Foundation, one of the organizations Dr. Carroll helped was on hand to assist with the build.

They’ve also built playgrounds across the state including the Victoria Soto Playground, which honors 27-year-old Victoria Soto, who died protecting her students in the Sandy Hook Tragedy.



“Even though they’re not here physically their legacy lives on,” said Bill Lavine, founder of Where Angels Play Foundation.

Carlos Soto volunteered to help build the new playground.

“Seeing the kids play. It makes us happy. This playground right here in this town. It’s going to make a lot of kids around the neighborhood very happy.”

A big portion of funds for this project more than 135,000 were donated by more than 320 people; a true display of teamwork.