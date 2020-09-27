Volunteers help the environment by removing garbage, bulk trash from Naugatuck River in Ansonia

ANSONIA/NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers from around the state spend their Sunday morning cleaning up a major Connecticut river.

About 30 volunteers got to work Sunday cleaning out tires and other junk from the Naugatuck River in Ansonia. The items were not only an eyesore, but harmful to wildlife in the area.

The group “Volunteer It’s What We Do” (VIWWD) posted a message on their Facebook page Saturday asking for help in the cleanup.

Ken Engelman, a volunteer with VIWWD told News 8, “There’s no limit, as long as volunteers can do it and help out, that’s what we do.”

The mayor of Ansonia, David Cassetti said, “We have a beautiful river here that runs between our town with wildlife and everything, and I want to keep it clean.”

Myra Rivers, a volunteer at the river cleanup and Ansonia resident added, “I didn’t know if it was going to get cleaned up, but now seeing that it is actualy getting cleaned up, it’s really heartwarming and I’m really happy and proud for our community.”

Volunteers also pulled a rusted bike, grocery cart, and other items that have been sitting in the river for a while.