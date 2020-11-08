VP-elect Harris’ sorority sisters celebrate election victory in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The local New Haven chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. was spotted in the Elm City Sunday strolling in their pink and green to celebrate the election of their soror, new Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

Harris pledget the AKA while she was an undergrad at Howard University. Her sorority sisters say this is a moment of pride, not just for the greek-lettered organization, but for Black women everywhere.

State Connections Chair Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Dori Dumas told News 8, “We are so proud to see a Black woman, to see a member of our organization. We are proud. We are celebrating a new day, a new time, and new energy for our country.”

AKA is the first historically-Black sorority in the country. It was founded in 1908. Members include the late Corette Scott King (wife of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.) and esteemed actress Phylicia Rashad.