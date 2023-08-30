NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters lined up on Wednesday to pay respects for one of their own.

Anthony DeSimone, 50, died following a medical emergency that happened as he arrived home from a 38-hour shift.

“Everybody is just shocked and numb right now,” North Haven Deputy Fire Chief Scott Bisson said. “This was totally out of left field.”

DeSimone, 50, had been working toward achieving the rank of lieutenant and was on the department’s promotion list. He was posthumously awarded that title on Tuesday.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday. He will be buried at All Saints Cemetery.