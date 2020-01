ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A community will remember the fallen Orange Fire Marshal Timothy Smith on Friday.

A wake for Timothy Smith is being held Friday afternoon. Smith was killed in a car accident in Woodbridge last weekend. Police say his car went off the road and hit a tree.

The service will be held later in Milford and his funeral will be held Saturday morning.