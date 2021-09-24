Walk to benefit those with Sickle Cell Disease happening in New Haven Saturday

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Connecticut, is holding a walk in New Haven Saturday to benefit those suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell is an extremely painful blood disease that primarily affects those of African descent. Proceeds from the event will benefit Michelle’s House in New Haven, which provides services for people suffering from Sickle Cell Disease and their families.

The Grand Marshal of this year’s run, walk and bike ride is New Haven firefighter Lieutenant Samod Rankins, who was seriously injured in a deadly fire a few months ago.

The event will step off at East Rock Park in New Haven at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and to sign up for the event, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Pet of the Week: Luigi

News /

Coming up on GMCT: New Haven officer Castellano being laid to rest one week after deadly crash

News /

New Haven Board of Alders approves 43-year lease extension at Tweed Airport

News /

10-year-old, adult male shot in Waterbury, sustain non-life-threatening injuries

News /

Yale Ph.D. student coming up on $1 million in winnings in 27-day streak on Jeopardy!

News /

Waterbury officials about to begin annual battle against breast cancer

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss