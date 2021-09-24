Walk to benefit those with Sickle Cell Disease happening in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Sickle Cell Disease Association of America, Connecticut, is holding a walk in New Haven Saturday to benefit those suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.

Sickle Cell is an extremely painful blood disease that primarily affects those of African descent. Proceeds from the event will benefit Michelle’s House in New Haven, which provides services for people suffering from Sickle Cell Disease and their families.

The Grand Marshal of this year’s run, walk and bike ride is New Haven firefighter Lieutenant Samod Rankins, who was seriously injured in a deadly fire a few months ago.

The event will step off at East Rock Park in New Haven at 10:30 a.m.

For more information and to sign up for the event, click here.