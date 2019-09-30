Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports patients and caregivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A great day in New Haven on Sunday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Lighthouse Point Park.

More than 3,000 people wore purple to support those living with the debilitating disease. Money raised will help patients and caregivers by providing outreach, education, support groups, advocacy, and research.

Denise Loeb, the Manager of the walk, told News 8, “We provide support for over 78,000 people just here in Connecticut who have the disease, and care and support for the 178,000 care givers across the state.”

News 8’s Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons, who lost a grandmother to dementia, was on-hand to support the cause.