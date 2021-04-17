Walk-up COVID vaccine clinic held in Waterbury Sunday; goal to bring vaccine to communities of color

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Griffin Health provided the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Waterbury Sunday.

No appointment was needed. The walk-up clinic was at St. Anne’s/All Saints – Todos Los Santos Parish at 515 South Main Street Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State Rep. Geraldo Reyes (D – Waterbury) told News 8, “We are here today at Todos Los Santos, All Saints Church in Waterbury, with an intentional target of making sure that the undocumented population gets vaccinated. We want to dispel and kill all myths that people and communities of color — Blacks, African-Americans, and Hispanics — do not want to get vaccinated.”

People ages 18 and up were welcome to get the vaccine at the clinic.

Follow up appointments will be provided for the second Moderna dose.