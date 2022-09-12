NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a transportation milestone in downtown New Haven on Monday. The city cut the ribbon on the newly completed Wall Street bike lane.

It will connect cyclists from Orange Street to College Street.

Mayor Justin Elicker says it will help new people moving into the city and people who have been here for a while have easier and greener ways to commute.

“Us having this network of pedestrian bicycle infrastructure that allows people to connect safely is crucial,” Elicker said.

The bike lane is the first one to open as part of the Safe Routes for All plan. It calls for nearly tripling New Haven’s existing bikeway mileage from 47 miles to 128.