Wallingford among other Connecticut communities hosting Memorial Day parade

Posted: May 27, 2019 05:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 12:16 PM EDT

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Communities across Connecticut are paying tribute to fallen heroes on this Memorial Day with many events planned!

In Wallingford, a Memorial Day parade is set to step off in the morning hours. Hundreds of people will be lining streets when the parade kicks off at 9 a.m. starting in Dutton Park with an opening ceremony. 

The parade begins leaving Dutton Park, traveling along North Main Street to where it will end at Town Hall around 10:45 a.m.

If you plan on attending or live in the area, you'll notice there is a parking ban in effect along the parade route in the center of town.

Wallingford is just one of many towns and cities across Connecticut honoring the fallen. Several other communities including West Haven, Hamden, and Rocky Hill are all holding their Memorial Day parades Monday as well. 

