Wallingford barber raises funds for first responders on frontlines of pandemic

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford barber who lost weeks of revenue during the shutdown found a way to give back to first responders and health care workers.

In a normal year, there are lots of chances for Wallingford businesses to raise money for first responders, but not this year. Dino Fernicola, who runs Dino’s Modern Barbershop, still wanted to help out, though.

“They’re forced out and had to be exposed to, possibly, the coronavirus and things like that,” Fernicola said. “But that’s their job and they do it fearlessly and I want to show my appreciation to them.”

Fernicola had a bunch of special T-shirts printed up, and a couple of hundred people bought them. In all, he raised more than $3,000.

We spoke to Fernicola back on June 1, the first day barbershops were allowed to open since the beginning of the pandemic. He lost two and a half month’s worth of revenue, and now he is giving money away to the police and fire departments.

“It’s been a fantastic community effort. this impact is great in that we are actually buying smoke detectors with it, and we actually install those in homes for those that don’t have the means to do that,” said Chief Richard Heidgerd of the Wallingford Fire Department.

Chief William Wright of the Wallingford Police Department said it “helps us fund some of those programs that otherwise might not be able to be funded from local tax dollars.”

Also getting a check for more than a thousand dollars is Midstate Medical Center, which is developing a fund to help patients in all kinds of ways.

“We have to cut their clothes if they have a traumatic injury, and then they may not have clean clothing to go home in, so we will be able to provide that support,” said Michelle Diaz, Midstate’s Emergency Services Director.

All that thanks to a barber selling T-shirts to customers who also want to give back.
“They were great, very generous,” Fernicola said. “And very generous when we came back to work in showing their appreciation of us being open and having to miss all that work during that time.”

Fernicola also said that, since he re-opened on June 1, business has mostly come back, just not quite what it is in a normal year. He says he will keep doing fundraisers like this in years to come.

