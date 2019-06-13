New Haven

Wallingford crossing guard sends kids off to summer vacation with a wave

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 08:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:26 PM EDT

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - It's the last day of school at Dag Hammarskjold Middle School and the students are signing yearbooks and saying bye to their friends for the summer -- including their friend and beloved crossing guard, Jim Snedecker.

"Jim's just the best human I've ever seen," Hayrunnisa Elevli, a sixth grader who said she always takes a few minutes to talk to Snedecker every day.

If you drive through Wallingford, you've probably seen him waving. On Wednesday, he dressed to the nines for the last day of school. 

"Dress well the first day, dress well the last day, you can look like a bum the rest of the year," said Snedecker with a laugh. 

He has a special bond with the children that goes beyond helping them cross the street.

"He just makes kids that are having a bad day feel good," said sixth grader Giovanni Argo.

Snedecker's took up his post at the crosswalk as a way to get out of the house after his wife passed away. "Every morning when I wake up, I got a picture of my wife waving and the first and I look at that first thing in the morning," he said. 

His secret to connecting with the kids: he says he doesn't talk to them like kids.

"I've had people tell me that I'm more than just a crossing guard but I never feel that I'm more than that. I'm just a friendly person," Snedecker said. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center