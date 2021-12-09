Wallingford family to pitch ‘Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox’ on ‘Shark Tank’

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ideas are conceived in many different ways. For a Wallingford couple, their invention that will soon grace television screens was inspired by a decorative cardboard box.

Each year, Chris and Elisa Cirri would put out this cardboard box for their three sons around Christmas.

“We said to them, ‘hey, if you put that picture in that mailbox over there, did you know that mailbox was magical? And Dominic would be like ‘what…’ I’m like, ‘go put that in there and see what happens,” Chris said. “He [Dominic] put that in there and we would do a little trick. All of a sudden he’d open it up and it was gone. That’s where it was born.”

With “Santa’s Enchanted Mailbox,” users can write a letter, place it in one of the included envelopes and insert it into the mailbox. As described on the product’s website, once you close the door and raise the flag, you will hear a song and chime. When the mailbox is opened again, the letter will have disappeared.

Chris’ stepfather-in-law, a retired engineer, was able to build a prototype. The mailbox, which is currently sold through outlets like Amazon, Wayfair, and Walmart, will be pitched by the family on “Shark Tank” Friday night.

“When you start researching what it costs to build a prototype, we probably never would have started the business,” Chris said.

A children’s book based out of Wallingford telling the story of a magic mailbox is available for free download online.

Another Connecticut family News 8 introduced you to, the Naqvi’s of Shelton will also be on Shark Tank at 8 p.m. Friday.