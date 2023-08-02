WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford farm has beefed up security to squash any thieves from stealing its Candy Land, M&M and VeggieTales-themed displays.

Beaumont Farm is known for its fun, beautiful displays. Billy Beaumont has long set them up for families in children to enjoy, but was left without the Yellow M&M in May when thieves stole it from the property. They came back for Purple soon after, but were thwarted.

The Yellow M&M, also known as Carmel, was returned last month.

On Wednesday, the farm’s new displays included a life-size Candy Land board, characters from VeggieTales and a pair of one-eyed, one-horned, flying purple people eaters (one of them is even wearing an itsy-bitsy, teenie-weenie, yellow polka dot bikini).

The farm has now taken measures to make sure nothing is stolen again.

“We lock em down now, but they’re doing well, we are still going to put them out,” Beaumont said. “We’ve built some new things.”

The farm is located off Exit 14 on Interstate 91, right at the corner of East Center Street and South Airline Road.