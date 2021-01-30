Wallingford firefighters battle blaze at home on Grieb Road

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wallingford_map_1523650154333.jpg

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford firefighters endured the cold to put out a fire at a single-family home on Grieb Road Saturday afternoon, according to local police.

Police said the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. An engine from Meriden came to assist. Public works also responded.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There are no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Community forums on race in the works to help Naugatuck heal from racist social media posts

News /

New Haven Police investigating after body was found in pond at Edgewood Park

News /

New Haven prepares for freezing temps

News /

Meriden, New Haven police departments investigating shooting involving off-duty Meriden officer

News /

Waterbury Hospital asks people to reschedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments made for Friday, Monday due to vaccine shortage

News /

PD: 20-year-old West Haven man shot in face, shoulder in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss