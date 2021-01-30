Wallingford firefighters battle blaze at home on Grieb Road

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford firefighters endured the cold to put out a fire at a single-family home on Grieb Road Saturday afternoon, according to local police.

Police said the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. An engine from Meriden came to assist. Public works also responded.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. There are no other reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.