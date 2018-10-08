New Haven

Wallingford garage fire extends to home

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 05:51 AM EDT

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Wallingford Fire crews battled a fire on North Elm Street on Sunday afternoon. 

The Wallingford Fire Department say that the fire was very heavy in the garage. The fire then extended to the second floor and attic. 

Multiple Wallingford Fire units were on scene to knock down this fire. 

Meriden Fire Department also was on scene to assist in knocking down the fire. 

The fire was extinguished quickly after the arrival of Wallingford and Meriden fire units. 

There is no official word on injuries from this fire. 

We will update this story as we get new information. 

