WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you were in Wallingford on Friday night and thought you saw some goblins, you probably did!



However, you needn’t worry it was all part of Halloween Happenings 2023, an annual parade presented by Walling Public Celebrations, Wallingford Parks and Recreations and the Wallingford Community Theater.

There were arts and crafts, music, goody bags, apple cider donuts, and other “treats” for the kids.

The parade started at the YMCA and ended at Wallingford Town Hall.

“Today just means everything to me because it’s our town coming together to do something very positive. And hopefully very memorable for the children as they grow up just as I did,” said Roz Gallagher, the chairman for the Wallingford Public Celebrations Committee.