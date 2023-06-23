WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested on Wednesday for eluding a traffic stop on the Wilbur Cross Parkway.

State police’s Aggressive Driving Team were monitoring traffic on Rt. 15 northbound ahead of Exit 64 in Wallingford when troopers noticed two cars speeding in excess of 90 mph, weaving in and out of traffic and cutting-off other cars.

A trooper positioned himself behind the lead car and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the car accelerated more and continued to cut off other cars, eluding the traffic stop, police said. The trooper stopped efforts to pull over the car, and instead, pulled over the car traveling behind the lead vehicle.

State police identified the driver who eluded police as 22-year-old Dakotah Chiodo of Wallingford. He was located at his residence, standing outside of his car with the hood up. Chiodo told police he was the same person who had just attempted to engage troopers in a pursuit just minutes beforehand.

Chiodo was taken into custody. During the investigation, police observed a knife between the driver’s seat and center console of his car. Troopers determined the blade exceeded four inches and seized it.

He was charged with weapon in a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment, failure to obey signal and engaging trooper in a pursuit, and reckless driving.

Chiodo was released on a $5,000 surety bond and is due in court on July 19.