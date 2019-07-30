Wallingford man arrested for operating a drug factory

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a lengthy investigation, Wallingford Police Department’s Narcotic Division obtained a search warrant on Monday, July 29th to access the home of 38-year-old Christopher Slauson.

As a result, 41 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of heroin were recovered in addition to LSD tablets, steroids, cash, digital scales alongside packaging materials.

Slauson was charged with 2 counts of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell (cocaine/heroin), 4 counts possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was detained on a $250,000 bond. On July 30, 2019 he will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court if he does not make bond.