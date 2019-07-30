Wallingford man arrested for operating a drug factory

New Haven

by: WTNH.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a lengthy investigation, Wallingford Police Department’s Narcotic Division obtained a search warrant on Monday, July 29th to access the home of 38-year-old Christopher Slauson.

As a result, 41 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of heroin were recovered in addition to LSD tablets, steroids, cash, digital scales alongside packaging materials.

Slauson was charged with 2 counts of possession of narcotics with the intent to sell (cocaine/heroin), 4 counts possession of a controlled substance, operating a drug factor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was detained on a $250,000 bond. On July 30, 2019 he will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court if he does not make bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss