Wallingford man arrested for trying to break into New Haven gas station using chainsaw

New Haven

by: Stephanie Simoni

(WTNH) — A Wallingford man has been arrested for attempting to break into a New Haven gas station by using a chainsaw late Tuesday night.

Police said Colin Gaughran, 32, used a chainsaw to cut through the locked bulletproof door while the store clerk and a customer were inside.

Colin Gaughran, 32, of Wallingford. (Photo: New Haven police department)

It all started when a witness, unidentified for their protection, saw Gaughran upset over a charge on his credit card.

“He was just banging the counter and using f-bombs on him saying ‘c’mon call the cop, call the cop’,” the witness said.

Gaughran left the store, but came back wearing a mask and holding a chainsaw. When the clerk saw this, they quickly locked the door.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to track Gaughran down with his license plate number.

Gaughran was charged with the following:

  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary in the First Degree
  • Criminal Mischief in the First Degree
  • Threatening in the Second Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree
  • Carrying a Dangerous Weapon
  • Breach of Peace in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Assault in the Third Degree

He was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

