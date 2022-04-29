WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Wallingford man was arrested Friday in connection with an animal abuse case the town’s animal control was investigating.

On April 12, Wallingford Animal Control requested assistance from the town’s police department regarding an animal abuse case they were investigating. Police said members of the department worked with animal control and ultimately arrested Franco Bellini-Zabala, 27, of Wallingford by arrest warrant.

Bellini-Zabala was charged with violation of C.G.S. 53-247(a) – Cruelty to Animals, police said.

Wallingford Animal Control was originally notified of the alleged abuse from Hamden Animal Control, who police say had previous dealings with Bellini-Zabala and the dog at his work garage in Hamden.

The dog involved is a seven-month-old Husky. Police determined the Husky sustained multiple fractures and injuries from what they described as “multiple traumatic events.”

During the investigation, Wallingford police and animal control uncovered a video, which police said showed a small Husky being grabbed aggressively by his snout and thrown into a car by a man matching Bellini-Zabala’s description.

Police said the man could be seen holding a thicker-style tape similar to duct tape.

“The Husky attempted to leave the vehicle and could be seen with his snout taped shut. The male then grabbed the Husky and threw it back into the car,” police said.

Wallingford police assisted animal control in obtaining a search warrant to seize the Husky on April 12. An arrest warrant was then obtained for Bellini-Zabala and served on Friday, police said.

He was charged and released on a $50,000 bond, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 25.

Police said it’s anticipated it may take several weeks to months for the Husky to recover from its injuries. After the dog recovers, it will be put up for adoption at the Wallingford Animal Shelter.

If you are interested in adopting the Husky, you can call (203) 294-2180.