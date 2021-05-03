55-year-old man killed after being thrown from motorcycle during crash on Old Colony Road in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Monday.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Old Colony Road just south of the intersection with Oak Street Sunday at about 9 p.m.

Police say the driver was traveling south on Old Colony Road and cam across a slight right curve in a flat section of road. The motorcycle crossed the double yellow line and traveled across the road where it left the paved portion of the road and hit a metal beam guardrail. The impact caused the driver to be thrown from the bike.

Police identified the driver as Robert S. Kelleher, 55, with a L.K.A. in Wallingford. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic in the area was impacted for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to call Officer Christian Evans at 203-294-2819 or Lt. Anthony DeMaio at 203-294-2838.

