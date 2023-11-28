WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Following Thanksgiving, the giving season continues in towns like Wallingford.

Wallingford residents celebrated Giving Tuesday with therapy dogs from a local non-profit organization, Soul Friends. This organization allowed people to stop by and spend time with its therapy dogs in a Hug-A-Therapy Animal Drive-Thru event.

“People will drive through, get to hug one of our therapy dogs,” said Kate Nicoll, the CEO of Soul Friends.

Soul Friends has been providing animal-assisted therapy for people working through mental health issues such as trauma, grief and loss for about 20 years.

“When an animal comes in, you can talk about things like anxiety, fear, sadness and the animals give comfort in a way that traditional mental health services can’t,” Nicoll said.

The organization has provided this assistance to over 10,000 children and families in Connecticut and now the public is giving back to them.

“I said there was no way I would not come down here today and give to this wonderful charity, as well as see the animals,” said LuAnn Griffin, a Soul Friends supporter.

Along with their work in the community, Soul Friends also offers services within local school systems. One volunteer, Riley O’Connell and his adopted dog Bruno visit Connecticut classrooms to help students who are overcoming mental health challenges.

“As soon as I adopted Bruno I knew this was something he wanted to do,” O’Connell said. “The smile that he puts on their face, you don’t know. They’re all coming from all different walks of life. They might be coming from a tough class, a tough test or a tough day in general.”

They also seek to be an outlet for students who may be suffering from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the challenge, many supporters say they are grateful for the help.

“They really understand you. I went in as a broken person, and I can say that with all the quirks I was going through,” said Luis Balderas, a Soul Friends supporter.