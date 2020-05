WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are helping people in need during the coronavirus pandemic with a drive-thru food and toiletry drop off.

It’s happening Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the police headquarters.

Officers will be stationed in the police department’s parking lot to accept donations, and people won’t have to leave their cars.

The donated items will be given to local pantries.