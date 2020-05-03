Wallingford PD investigating body found, active crime scene near senior center

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police tape shooting scene generic cops officers crime_98452

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford Police report they are on the scene of a body found near the town’s senior center.

An active crime scene in the area of Washington Street near the town’s senior center. WPD report the body was found near the Quinnipiac Trail.

The area is block off at this time.

Two eyewitnesses in the area told News 8 law enforcement directed them to stay in their homes due to an active crime scene.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Madison Little League team hoping for summer baseball as tournaments get canceled

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Madison Little League team hoping for summer baseball as tournaments get canceled"

City of New Haven, Vertical Church distribute food to West Rock residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven, Vertical Church distribute food to West Rock residents"

City of New Haven and Vertical Church food distribution

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "City of New Haven and Vertical Church food distribution"

Need masks today

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Need masks today"

Connecticut’s Muslim community gives back during Ramadan and the pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Connecticut’s Muslim community gives back during Ramadan and the pandemic"

St. Mary's Hospital workers get special thank you salute for hard work during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Hospital workers get special thank you salute for hard work during pandemic"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss