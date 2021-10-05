Wallingford PD: Texas woman arrested after Webster Bank robbery

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman from Texas was arrested Tuesday after a bank robbery on South Main Street, according to Wallingford Police.

Just before 2:30 p.m., Wallingford Police responded to Webster Bank at 64 South Main Street for a reported bank robbery that had just happened.

The bank reported the female suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding cash and left on foot down South Main Street. Bank staff told police no weapon was used during the robbery but said the woman made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

After investigating, police located the female suspect, 46-year-old Jennifer Key of Palestine, Texas, walking on Long Hill Road near Tremper Drive. She was arrested and charged with robbery in the second degree and larceny in the fifth degree.

Police said no injuries were reported and Key is the only suspect at this time.

Her bond is set at $250,000 and she is set to appear in court on Nov. 16.