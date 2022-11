WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Doolittle Park playscape and portable toilet were deliberately set on fire over the weekend, according to the Wallingford Police Department.

Officers received a call about a suspicious fire at about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to police. When they arrived, the playground was fully engulfed in flames.

Another fire was found in a nearby portable toilet.

Police urge anyone with information to call (203) 294-2800 and reference case number 22-2966.