WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One of three teens who tried to steal vehicles from parking lots and purses from cars in Wallingford has been taken into custody, according to police.

Police began receiving calls about the juveniles at about 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to officers. It started when the teens, who were wearing dark clothes, tried to steal cars out of a parking lot on South Whittlesey Avenue. The teens, who were driving a Hyundai sedan, ended up damaging a different vehicle in the process.

Minutes later, the teens — this time wearing masks — stole a purse from an unoccupied vehicle at the Sunoco on North Colony Road.

About an hour later, they tried to steal a purse from an unoccupied vehicle at the Pit Stop Gas Station on Woodhouse Avenue, according to police. The three pulled up in the Hyundai, tried to get the purse, and dragged a woman 20 feet while trying to steal it.

The Hyundai had been stolen out of New Haven, according to police, and was then used to steal a Ford Edge in North Haven after the attempted spree in Wallingford.

After finding both vehicles in New Haven, officers used stop sticks to prevent them from escaping. One juvenile ran away and was quickly arrested, according to police.

He has been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, interfering with an officer, criminal attempt at larceny of a motor vehicle, third-degree burglary,, sixth-degree larceny, third-degree attempt at criminal burglary, criminal attempt at sixth-degree larceny and reckless endangerment. He was issued a summons to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call (203) 294-2800.