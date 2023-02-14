WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wallingford Police Department arrested four juveniles for allegedly setting fire to a playground in October.

Police responded to a suspicious fire at Doolittle Park on 80 S. Elm St. on Oct. 29, 2022. The playscape was fully engulfed in flames, as well as small fires on a basketball court and in a nearby porta-potty.

After a lengthy investigation, police determined that the fires were intentionally set and arrested four male juveniles from Wallingford. Their names were not released due to their ages.

The boys were charged with criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree. They are due in court later this month.

Police said the total cost to repair the playground will be approximately $69,000. The Wallingford Town Council will discuss the playground replacement in a meeting on Feb. 14.

Wallingford Chief of Police John Ventura said juvenile behavior issues have increased 165% from this period last year and are causing issues for establishments with trespassing, vaping, and bicycles being used in a menacing manner.

Ventura plans to implement initiatives to address these behaviors, including a bicycle ordinance and a Wallingford Juvenile Diversion Program with the Youth and Social Services.

“I understand the frustration of our business community and the citizens of this Town and the

Wallingford Police Department is committed to addressing these juvenile issues and will do

everything we can to curb the behaviors that have been plaguing the hardworking business owners who have already been through so much over the last three years,” Ventura said.