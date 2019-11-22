Wallingford Police hold Stuff-a-Cruiser event to collect donations for food pantry

1  of  2
New Haven

by: WTNH.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s a big push being made to help out our less fortunate neighbors ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

For the 5th straight year, the Wallingford Police Department held its Stuff-a-Cruiser event. Officers say it’s all about giving back.

Wallingford police Sgt. Daving Blythe told News 8, “I think it’s highly important. We’re a community police division and that is our mission, to help people.”

Last year, people donated about 850 pounds worth of food at the Stuff-a-Cruiser event. That food will go to the Master’s Manna Food Pantry in Wallingford.

