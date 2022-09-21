WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wallingford Police Department is looking to identify a suspect who stole a puppy from All Pets Club earlier this month.

Police responded to the pet store on September 9 around 2:06 p.m. for a stolen puppy. The general manager reviewed camera footage from August 29 and found that around 3:20 p.m., a man bypassed store cameras. The man is described as Black with long dreadlocks, and he was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt.

During the incident, the man went into the back area of the store where the dogs are located, hid in a bathroom, and then poked his head out. The footage showed he took a Silky Terrier from the closest pen of dogs, tucking it under his shirt, and ducked his head from cameras again while walking out of the store.

Photo courtesy WPD

The Silky Terrier is valued at $3,600.

Wallingford police said they are asking for assistance from the public to identify the suspect and stolen puppy.

See the photo of the suspect captured by the surveillance camera:

Photo courtesy WPD

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to police at (203) 294-2800.