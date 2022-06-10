WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wallingford police are offering a reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of a vandal in the town.

The Veteran’s Memorial, located at Dutton Park on North Main Street, has been vandalized twice.

The Wallingford Police Department said the memorial honors those who fought for our country and “the deliberate and disgraceful attack on the memory of these heroes will not be tolerated nor will the hateful rhetoric that members of the Wallingford community have been exposed to.”

Police are offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the vandalism.

Both incidents are under investigation by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the WPD at (203) 294-2845 or reach out via email at tips@wallingfordpd.org.

